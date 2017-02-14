Bloomfield Babe Ruth League to hold registration

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield Babe Ruth League will be conducting registration for its spring league. The league is for baseball players ages 13 to 16. Whatever the player’s age is as of April 30 is the league age for the season.

Registration will be held Fridays, Feb. 17 and Feb. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays, Feb. 18 and 25, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The registration fee is $125 for Bloomfield residents and $150 for out-of-town players.

All players get drafted to a team no matter what their skill level. Registration will take place at the Bloomfield Civic Center, 84 Broad St. in Bloomfield. The Bloomfield Babe Ruth League is always looking for coaching and managerial candidates. Please contact Anthony Todaro at 973-743-4440 for more information.