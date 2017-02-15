High school wrestling teams gear up for district tournaments

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
For high school wrestlers, the road to Atlantic City, site of the NJSIAA tournament, begins this weekend with district tournaments.
The top three finishers in each weight class will advance to the regions the following weekend.
This year, the NJSIAA realigned the districts and regions, with different teams in different sites.
The following are districts involving Essex County teams (in bold) in the Worrall Media publishing area:
DISTRICT 9, at Phillipsburg, Saturday, Feb. 18
Phillipsburg
Caldwell
Mendham
Hackettstown
Bloomfield
Montclair
Lyndhurst/North Arlington
Barringer
Glen Rige
DISTRICT 10, at Nutley, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18
Delbarton
Nutley
West Orange
Becton/Wallington
Verona
Union City
Orange
Columbia
East Side
Wood-Ridge
DISTRICT 11, at Morristown, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18
Hanover Park
West Morris
Belvidere
Morristown
Belleville
Rutherford
Kearny
Queen of Peace
Morris Catholic
East Orange Campus
DISTRICT 13, at Scotch Plains, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18
St. Peter’s Prep
Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Seton Hall Prep
Linden
Rahway
Elizabeth
Johnson
Summit
Plainfield
DISTRICT 15, at Westfield, Saturday, Feb. 18
North Hunterdon
Roselle Park
Somerville
Westfield
Irvington
Ridge
Carteret
Bernards
Metuchen
Weequahic