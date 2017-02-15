High school wrestling teams gear up for district tournaments

Connect on Linked in

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

For high school wrestlers, the road to Atlantic City, site of the NJSIAA tournament, begins this weekend with district tournaments.

The top three finishers in each weight class will advance to the regions the following weekend.

This year, the NJSIAA realigned the districts and regions, with different teams in different sites.

The following are districts involving Essex County teams (in bold) in the Worrall Media publishing area:

DISTRICT 9, at Phillipsburg, Saturday, Feb. 18

Phillipsburg

Caldwell

Mendham

Hackettstown

Bloomfield

Montclair

Lyndhurst/North Arlington

Barringer

Glen Rige

DISTRICT 10, at Nutley, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18

Delbarton

Nutley

West Orange

Becton/Wallington

Verona

Union City

Orange

Columbia

East Side

Wood-Ridge

DISTRICT 11, at Morristown, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18

Hanover Park

West Morris

Belvidere

Morristown

Belleville

Rutherford

Kearny

Queen of Peace

Morris Catholic

East Orange Campus

DISTRICT 13, at Scotch Plains, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18

St. Peter’s Prep

Scotch Plains-Fanwood

Seton Hall Prep

Linden

Rahway

Elizabeth

Johnson

Summit

Plainfield

DISTRICT 15, at Westfield, Saturday, Feb. 18

North Hunterdon

Roselle Park

Somerville

Westfield

Irvington

Ridge

Carteret

Bernards

Metuchen

Weequahic