Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team defeats Millburn

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Grace Cannon had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Genesis Collins had 10 points, six steals and five assists to lead the Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 48-36 home win over Millburn in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game on Feb. 16.

Toni Blandford had seven points; Raquel Plata netted four points; Jalia Santos added a free and pulled down five rebounds; Aicha Naouai grabbed four rebounds and Jayda Lee and Sarah Edmond each added two points for the Bengals, who improved to a 17-3 overall record.

The fifth-seeded Bengals will visit fourth-seeded and two-time defending champion East Orange Campus in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. The winner will advance to the ECT semifinals doubleheader on Feb. 23 at Weequahic HS in Newark, against the winner between top-seeded Newark Tech and eighth-seeded Orange.