Bloomfield HS junior Kaela Edwards excels at Group 4 state indoor track and field meet

By on No Comment

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Bloomfield High School junior Kaela Edwards finished fifth in the girls’ 55-meter hurdles race during  Group 4 state indoor track and field Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Friday, Feb. 17.

Edwards, who clocked 8.65, qualified for the state Meet of Champions at the Bennett Center on Feb. 26.

Junior Mackenzie Prezume was the other BHS girls’ athlete who competed at the Group 4 meet. Prezume took 20th in the girls’ 400-meter dash in 1:03.31.

The Group meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the section meets.

 

  

