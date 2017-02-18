Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team falls to East Orange Campus in ECT quarterfinals

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The fifth-seeded Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team enjoyed a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Bengals lost to fourth-seeded and two-time defending champion East Orange Campus, 61-48, in the quarterfinals at East Orange Campus on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Grace Cannon led all scorers with 22 points and fellow senior guard Genesis Collins had 14 points for the Bengals, who moved to a 17-4 record.

Sophomore forward Sarah Edmond had four points; junior guard Raquel Plata had three points; sophomore Kaitlyn Martinez and junior Aicha Naouai each had two points and senior forward Kasey Coury added a free throw for BHS.

In the first round, BHS defeated 21st-seeded Glen Ridge, 56-31, Feb. 11, at BHS.