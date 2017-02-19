Bloomfield HS wrestler Barak Pipkins wins title to lead Bengals at District 9 tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Barak Pipkins won the 170-pound weight class and fellow senior Angel Mercado finished second in the 113-pound weight class to lead the Bloomfield High School wrestling team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association District 9 tournament held at Phillipsburg HS on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Bengals overall finished sixth among the 10 teams.

Pipkins pinned Caldwell’s Kyle Schaffer in the final in 5:32.

Mercado finished runner-up after getting pinned by Phillipsburg’s Travis Jones in the final in 3:01.

Seniors David Broderick and Adam Lutick each finished third in the 195- and 220-pound weight classes respectively. In the third-place consolation bouts, Broderick pinned Michael Carrino, of Lyndhurst/North Arlington, in 4:11, while Lutick decisioned Caldwell’s Stephen Murphy, 4-3.

Pipkins, Mercado, Broderick and Lutick advanced to the NJSIAA Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School, Feb. 22, 24-25. The top three finishers in each weight class advanced to the regions.

Liam Johnson finished fourth in the 182-pound class for the Bengals, losing to Mendham’s Michael Servais, 8-3, in the third-place consolation.

The Region 3 tournament will be held in Tarnoff Gym at West Orange High School as follows:

Feb. 22 and 25: Doors open for fans at 4:30 p.m. and the tournament begins at 6 p.m.

Feb. 26: Doors open for fans at 7:30 a.m. and the tournament begins at 9 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m..

There will be small charge at the door and refreshments will be available throughout the tournament.

The top four finishers in each weight class will advance to the NJSIAA state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, March 3-5. This year, the NJSIAA expanded the number of NJSIAA state tournament qualifiers from three to four finishers in each weight class in the regions.