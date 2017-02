This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Michael Ramos hit a shot at the buzzer to lift the Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a thrilling 52-51 home win over Bloomfield Tech on Feb. 21.

Ramos finished with 20 points. Richie Guillaume had six points; Mayowa Akindebe, Al-Samad Henderson, and Myles Toppin each had four ponts for the Bengals, who improved to a 19-5 record.