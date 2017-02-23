Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team is No. 1 seed in state tournament

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team received the top seed in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 tournament and will host No. 16 seed West Orange on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.

The winner will face the winner between No. 9 seed and No. 8 seed Fair Lawn in the quarterfinals.

The BHS Bengals, under head coach Pat Brunner, boast a 19-5 record through Feb. 21.

The WOHS Mountaineers, under interim head coach Demond Cowins, have a 12-10 record after starting off 2-6.

North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 tournament

First round

Feb. 27

16-West Orange at 1-Bloomfield

9-Montclair at 8-Fair Lawn

12-Morris Knolls at 5-Morristown

13-Kearny at 4-Randolph

14-Memorial at 3-Paterson Kennedy

11-Bergen Tech at 6-Ridgewood

10-Passaic Tech at 7-Hackensack

15-Clifton at 2-North Bergen

Quarterfinals

March 1

Semifinals

March 3

Final

March 7