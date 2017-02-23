Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team is No. 1 seed in state tournament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team received the top seed in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 tournament and will host No. 16 seed West Orange on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.
The winner will face the winner between No. 9 seed and No. 8 seed Fair Lawn in the quarterfinals.
The BHS Bengals, under head coach Pat Brunner, boast a 19-5 record through Feb. 21.
The WOHS Mountaineers, under interim head coach Demond Cowins, have a 12-10 record after starting off 2-6.
North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 tournament
First round
Feb. 27
16-West Orange at 1-Bloomfield
9-Montclair at 8-Fair Lawn
12-Morris Knolls at 5-Morristown
13-Kearny at 4-Randolph
14-Memorial at 3-Paterson Kennedy
11-Bergen Tech at 6-Ridgewood
10-Passaic Tech at 7-Hackensack
15-Clifton at 2-North Bergen
Quarterfinals
March 1
Semifinals
March 3
Final
March 7