Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball team defeats Morris Hills in tuneup for state tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Grace Cannon scored 18 points with five rebounds and fellow senior guard Genesis Collins had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead the Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity team to a 59-41 home win over Morris Hills on Feb. 23.

The Bengals improved to a stellar 19-4 record in their final regular-season game. BHS, seeded third, will host 14th-seeded Montclair in the first round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 tournament on Monday, Feb. 27, at 5 p.m.

Sophomore Sarah Edmond had nine points, nine rebounds and three steals; junior Raquel Plata had six points; senior forward Kasey Coury had three points, eight rebounds and three assists; and senior Jalia Santos had three points and seven rebounds for BHS.