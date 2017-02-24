Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team defeats Newark College for 20th win of season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ basketball team posted its 20th win of the season in its final regular-season game, beating Newark Collegiate, 59-43, Feb. 23, at BHS.

Junior Richie Guillaume had 19 points and sophomore Michael Ramos had 18 points to lead the Bengals, who improved to a 20-5 record.

Senior Myles Toppin had 10 points; senior Francis Lorenzo had six points; junior Mayowa Akindebe had four points and freshman Vinny Torrisi had three points.

The Bengals are the No. 1 seed in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament and will host No. 16 seed West Orange in the first round on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.