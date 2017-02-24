Updated H.S. Girls’ Basketball bracket for North 1, Group 4

Connect on Linked in

The following is an updated bracket for the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament for high school girls’ varsity basketball:

Bloomfield will host Clifton; West Orange will host Bergen County Tech; and East Orange Campus will visit Morris Knolls.

North 1, Group 4

First round

Feb. 27

16-Hackensack at 1-Morristown, 5

15-Bergen Tech at 2-West Orange, 7

14-Clifton at 3-Bloomfield, 5

13-Montclair at 4-Fair Lawn, 4:30

12-Passaic Tech at 5-Kennedy, 5

11-East Orange at 6-Morris Knolls, 7

10-Kearny at 7-Ridgewood,5

9-North Bergen at 8-Randolph, 5

Quarterfinals

Mach 1

Semifinals

March 3

Final

March 6