Updated H.S. Girls’ Basketball bracket for North 1, Group 4

The following is an updated bracket for the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament for high school girls’ varsity basketball:
Bloomfield will host Clifton; West Orange will host Bergen County Tech; and East Orange Campus will visit Morris Knolls.
North 1, Group 4
First round
Feb. 27
16-Hackensack at 1-Morristown, 5
15-Bergen Tech at 2-West Orange, 7
14-Clifton at 3-Bloomfield, 5
13-Montclair at 4-Fair Lawn, 4:30
12-Passaic Tech at 5-Kennedy, 5
11-East Orange at 6-Morris Knolls, 7
10-Kearny at 7-Ridgewood,5
9-North Bergen at 8-Randolph, 5
Quarterfinals
Mach 1
Semifinals
March 3
Final
March 6