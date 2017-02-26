Bloomfield HS standout wrestler Adam Lutick finishes fourth at Region 3 to advance to state tournament in Atlantic City

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Bloomfield High School wrestler Adam Lutick finished in fourth place in the 220-pound weight class at the Region 3 tournament held at West Orange High School to advance to the NJSIAA state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, March 3-5.

The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to the state tournament.

Lutick, a senior, wrestled in the third-place consolation bout on Saturday, Feb. 24, losing to Delbarton’s Trey Zgombic in a tough 1-0 decision.

Meanwhile, BHS senior teammate Barak Pipkins nearly advanced to Atlantic City as he finished in fifth place in the 170-pound class.

In the first round on Wednesday, Feb. 22, Lutick pinned Hanover Park’s Daniel Jimenez in 4:44. On Friday, Feb. 24, Lutick pinned Becton/Wallington’s Luis Pontier in 1:52 in the quarterfinals. On Saturday, Lutick lost by pin against Montclair’s Sam Mellow in 2:33. Lutick then pinned Secaucus’ DeJesus Duran in 3:42 in the wrestleback semifinals to advance to the third-place consation.

Pipkins, who received a first-round bye, won by major decision over Secaucus’ Robinson Reyes, 11-3, in the quarterfinals on Friday. But in the semifinals on Saturday, Pipkins dropped a tough 8-6 decision to Warren Hills’ Jarod Ostir. Pipkins then lost a heartbreaking 2-1 decision in the tiebreaker session against Delbarton’s Cole Kresphane in the wrestleback semifinals. A victory would have put Pipkins in the third-place consolation and a guaranteed berth in the state tournament. Instead, Pipkins was placed in the fifth-place consolation where he won a 3-2 decision in the tiebreaker session against Caldwell’s Kyle Schaffer.

David Broderick was the other BHS wrestler in the region tournament. The 195-pounder lost in the first round.

The following is the schedule for the state tournament:

Friday, March 3

Preliminaries and pre-quarterfinals, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Wrestlebacks 1, 2, 3 rounds, beginning 9 a.m..

Quarterfinals, noon

Semifinals, wrestlebacks 4 and 5 rounds, beginning 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Wrestlebacks round 6, followed by third- through eighth-place consolations, beginning 10 a.m.

Awards and presentations, 2 p.m.

Parade of placewinners, 2:30 p.m.

Finals, 3 p.m.