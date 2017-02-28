Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team rallies past West Orange in state tournament first round

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Sophomore guard Michael Ramos scored 21 points to lead the top-seeded Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 57-52 come-from-behind win over 16th-seeded West Orange in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 tournament on Monday, Feb. 27, at BHS.

Junior forward Richie Guillaume had 12 points and senior forward Myles Toppin had 11 points for the Bengals, who rallied from a 41-38 deficit at the end of the third quarter.

Junior Kyle Barrow had seven points; junior forward Mayowa Akindebe had three points; senior guard Francis Lorenzo added two points and senior forward Al-Samad Henderson chipped in a free throw for the Bengals, who won their fourth straight game and improved toa 21-5 record.

The Bengals will host ninth-seeded Montclair in the quarterfinals on March 1. The winner will face the winner between fifth-seeded Morristown and fourth-seeded Randolph in the semifinals on March 3. The final is March 7.