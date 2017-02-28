Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team rallies past West Orange in state tournament first round

By on No Comment

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Sophomore guard Michael Ramos scored 21 points to lead the top-seeded Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 57-52 come-from-behind win over 16th-seeded West Orange in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 tournament on Monday, Feb. 27, at BHS.

Junior forward Richie Guillaume had 12 points and senior forward Myles Toppin had 11 points for the Bengals, who rallied from a 41-38 deficit at the end of the third quarter.

Junior Kyle Barrow had seven points; junior forward Mayowa Akindebe had three points; senior guard Francis Lorenzo added two points and senior forward Al-Samad Henderson chipped in a free throw for the Bengals, who won their fourth straight game and improved toa 21-5 record.

The Bengals will host ninth-seeded Montclair in the quarterfinals on March 1. The winner will face the winner between fifth-seeded Morristown and fourth-seeded Randolph in the semifinals on March 3. The final is March 7.

  

Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team rallies past West Orange in state tournament first round added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

Leave a Reply