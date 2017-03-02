Top-seeded Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team rallies past Montclair to advance to section semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Sophomore guard Michael Ramos scored 21 points and junior forward Richie Guillaume had 12 points and eight rebounds to lead the top-seeded Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 57-52 come-from-behind win over ninth-seeded Montclair in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on March 1 at BHS.

After a 28-28 halftime score, Montclair outscored Bloomfield, 13-10, in the third quarter for a 41-38 lead. But the Bengals rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Montclair, 19-11, for the win.

Ramos also had five rebounds and five assists. Senior forward Myles Toppin had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists; junior forward Kyle Barrow had seven points, three rebounds and two assists; junior forward Mayowa Akindebe had three points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals; senior guard Francis Lorenzo had two points and two rebounds and senior center Al-Samad Henderson added a free throw for the Bengals, who improved to 22-5, will host fourth-seeded Randolph in the semifinals on Friday, March 3.

The other semifinal pits sixth-seeded Ridgewood at second-seeded North Bergen. The final is March 7.

The Bengals, under head coach Pat Brunner, are seeking their first section tournament title since 1977. BHS reached the Section 1,Group 4 final in 2013, falling to Hackensack.