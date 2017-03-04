Bloomfield HS wrestler Adam Lutick posts good effort at state tournament in Atlantic City

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Bloomfield High School senior wrestler Adam Lutick posted a good effort at the NJSIAA state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Lutick, the lone Bengals’ qualifier, went 1-2 in the 220-pound weight class.

On Friday, March 3, Lutick, seeded 25th out of 32, lost to eighth-seeded Farhan Khan of Carteret, 5-2, in the preliminaries.

Today, March 4, Lutick decisioned 24th-seeded Hunter Marhan of Long Branch, 4-1, in the wrestlebacks first round before losing to 10th-seeded Sam Mellow of Montclair, 12-7, in the wrestlebacks second round to become eliminated.

Lutick also lost to Mellow in both the Essex County Tournament championship bout and in the Region 3 Tournament semifinals. Lutick finished fourth in the region tournament to qualify for the state tournament, following a third-place finish at the District 9 tournament.