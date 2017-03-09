Bloomfield HS boys’ basketball team battles hard in tough 56-50 loss to No. 2 state-ranked Linden in Group 4 state semifinal to finish sensational season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team’s sensational season came to end, but not before giving the No. 2-ranked team in the state all it could handle.

The Bengals, who two days earlier won their first NJSIAA state sectional title since 1977, fell to defending Group 4 champion Linden, 56-50, in the NJSIAA Group 4 state semifinal at the Dunn Center in Elizabeth on Thursday, March 9 to finish the season with a stellar 24-6 record.

Linden, ranked No. 2 in the state by The Star-Ledger, improved to 25-4. The Bengals were unranked.

Linden led 19-14 at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 32-23 at the half. The Union County powerhouse scored the first seven points of the third quarter to open up a 39-23 lead.

But just when it looked liked it would turn into a blowout, the Bengals battled back. Senior guard Francis Lorenzo hit three three-pointers during a Bengals’ run to cut it to 40-38. Linden held the lead, 43-38, at the end of the third quarter.

Linden continued its momentum to take a 50-41 lead. The Bengals, though, hung around and cut it to 51-46 after junior Mayowa Akindebe’s bucket off an assist from sophomore point guard Michael Ramos with 1:17 left.

BHS junior Kyle Barrow was fouled attempting a three-pointer and made two of three free throws to cut it to 51-48 left with 55.8 seconds remaining. Linden made two of four three throws to make it 53-48 before BHS senior forward Myles Toppin hit a mid-range jumper to make it 53-50 with 24.1 seconds left. Linden connected for three foul shots for the final margin.

Toppin led the Bengals with 13 points. Lorenzo finished with 12 points on four three-pointers; Akindebe had six points; Barrow, Ramos and junior Richie Guillaume each had five points; and senior center Al-Samad Henderson added four points for the Bengals.