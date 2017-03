Connect on Linked in

The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team, which won the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament title and finished with a 24-6 record this season, boasted four players on the All-Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division.

Sophomore guard Michael Ramos and senior forward Myles Toppin made First Team; junior Richie Guillaume made Second Team and junior Kyle Barrow made Honorable Mention.