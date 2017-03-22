Bloomfied High School Alumni Football Camp for youth to take place June 24

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The seventh annual Bloomfield High School Alumni Football Camp will take place Saturday, June 24, rain or shine, at Foley Field from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free camp is offered for Bloomfield youth entering grades 4-9 for the upcoming school year.

BHS Alumni Coaches include current and former Division I, II, III student-athletes and coaches, NFL, NFL Europe, CFL, and AFL players/coaches.

The camp includes free lunch, NFL PLAY60 Under-Armor, NFL PLAY60 Certificate, and Awards and Medals.

Registration is done online at bhsfootballcamp@wixsite.com/gobengals.

The camp is founded and directed by 1996 BHS graduate Anthony Lambo, an All-State player for the Bengals.