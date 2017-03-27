Bloomfield HS girls’ basketball players earn All-SEC honors

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School girls’ varsity basketball team featured five players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division honors.

Senior guards Grace Cannon and Genesis Collins made First Team; junior Aicha Naouai made Second Team; and sophomore Sarah Edmonds and senior Kasey Coury made Honorable Mention.

Cannon was one of the top players in the state. She finished her brilliant career with 1,520 points.

The Bengals finished with a stellar 19-5 record this season.