Bloomfield Educational Foundation Annual Awards Gala to be held April 22

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield Educational Foundation Annual Awards Gala will take place Saturday, April 22, at the Green Brook Country Club in North Caldwell. Appetizer reception is at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 7 p.m.

The event will present the 2017 Bloomfield High School Hall of Fame induction class:

Paul Williams, Class of 1954

Robert Mayer, Class of 1969

Patrick Sibilia, Class of 1972

Pat Castiglia, Class of 1978

Rowan Richards, Class of 1992

Susan (Miller) Gabay, Class of 1994

All proceeds from the event will benefit The Bloomfield Educational Foundation, a registered 501-c-3 charity.

For more information, call 973-403-0032.

The following are the bios of the inductees:

SUSAN (MILLER) GABAY, Softball

Susan Miller Gabay is easily one of the most accomplished female athletes in BHS history. Her determination and skill propelled her to earn 10 letters during her time as a Bengal. She is unabashed about her time in school using two words to describe her feelings, “Bengal Pride.” She was proud to have participated with outstanding athletes, students and people from the girls’ athletic program. The players and their families who touched her life throughout her athletic career had an enormous impact. Those enduring friendships are some of the most treasured relationships she has today.

Susan believes from an early age that her coaches influenced her accomplishments. They taught the values of hard work, tenacity, perseverance and sportsmanship. No one emphasized these values more than her Middle School Coach, Steve Jenkins. He was someone who had immeasurable impact on her life and values beyond athletics. She cites Coaches Bob Mayer and F. James White, who also embraced these ideals, having influenced her as a student, mother and businessperson.

She states very clearly the impact of her teammates on her Hall of Fame Career. Susan says, “across the board in every sport, our collective success resulted from an extraordinary level of camaraderie, confidence in each other, and a strong desire to succeed.” She holds the opinion that her teams’ success helped her and her teammates receive recognition. Having her mother and father wake her up at 10 a.m. on a Sunday morning to tell her about her first team all-state selection because they couldn’t contain their excitement, was very memorable. Defeating Livingston for the Group IV sectional championship with Yogi Berra in the stands was also a great memory (his granddaughter played for Livingston). “Riding bikes to soccer practices with several longtime friends and teammates (we of course road 1.5 miles uphill [both ways] as we describe to our children,” as another great memory.

Susan won 4 letters in softball, 3 in soccer and 3 in basketball. In softball she was first team all state, all groups in The Star-Ledger her senior year, all Essex County first team and Player of the Year in Worrall Publications. She was also first team All Essex her junior year. Susan was first team all county Soccer in The Star-Ledger her senior year. In basketball she garnered all NNJIL, league first team honors.

After high school Susan attended Duke University, graduating in 1998 Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Economics. Her professional career started in the financial services industry with Goldman Sachs and investment banking with BB&T Corp in the DC area as a Senior Vice President. In 2010 she co-founded a merger and acquisition firm Bluestone Capital Partners where she is currently the Managing Director. Susan and her husband Matt live in Arlington, Virginia with their three sons, Thomas (10), Jack (9) and Will (4). She enjoys watching her boys participate on various sports teams. She is a great example of the quality athlete, student and adult developed in the BHS Athletic program.

ROBERT (BOB) MAYER, Coaching

Bob Mayer is being honored tonight for his outstanding leadership as the Head Softball Coach of Bloomfield High School for the past 28 years. He has provided knowledge, encouragement, and instilled the values of team play in hundreds of young women during this time. His steady guidance, sense of fair play and sportsmanship have been the hallmarks of his coaching. He has earned the respect of his opponents and with over 500 wins in softball he ranks with the best in the state.

He is a lifetime resident of Bloomfield and a graduate of BHS. He worked at his athletic skills through Little League, CYO and participation at BHS. His success as a coach came from his own experiences in athletics, the victories and the disappointments. He says that “those experiences gave him the desire to teach others how to give their all and work hard to reach their potential.” He received his B.A. and M.A. from Montclair State College. Bob has been married to his wife Jeanette for 34 years, she is a teacher at Watsessing School. His daughter, Danielle Pfund is married to Jeremy and they have a daughter Luna Marie. His son, Richard is a Graduate Technology Specialist at Northeastern University.

Mr. Mayer has taught Physical Education since 1974 and at least 2-3 years in every elementary school in town. He has provided meaningful PE to thousands of students. As a result of his efforts he was awarded the Governor’s Teacher of the Year at Oakview in 1984 and at Brookdale in 2004. He also led the American Heart Association “Jump Rope and Hoops” program in town where the AHA bestowed on him their Coordinator of the Year in 2006. His efforts have raised more than $275,000 for the AHA. His combined efforts named him the “Outstanding Citizen of the Year” in 2014 by the Township.

Softball is his domain and he credits Athletic Directors Steve Jenkins and George Middleton for their support and logistics. He also cites Principal Chris Jennings and past principals for their support. The players, parents and assistant coaches have contributed a great deal of time and energy toward this evening and he feels they are truly responsible. His teams have won 3 NJSIAA Group 4 Sectional titles, 3 Essex County Championships and 6 League Championships. He has been honored by the NJSIAA in 2007 for the Softball Service Award, in 2008 the St. Valentines Athletic Club “Sportsman of the Year,” and the New Jersey Coaches Hall of Fame in 2015.

He has another coaching on his resume in addition to Softball. He started the Girls Soccer program in 1988 and led that program until 2011. He has coached over 50 seasons and taught for over 40 years. Mr. Mayer’s fondest memories are sharing his 500th win with his team, friends, coaches, administration, family and former players. He said, “it is hard to pick one favorite but winning both the ECT and State Sectional Title in 1999 in softball and the ECT Championship in soccer in 1995 are memorable.”

Bob’s service, accolades and commitment to the athletes, students and community are worthy of his honor this evening. He has always represented Bloomfield the best way possible and he says, “the students, athletes, teachers, coaches and administrators of Bloomfield have allowed me to enjoy what I do everyday.”

ROWAN RICHARDS, Baseball

Rowan Richards was a gifted athlete, his excelling in three sports at BHS, an outstanding college career and a professional baseball career are illustrative of his ability. He developed an awareness of sports in Bloomfield watching older athletes in their uniforms go through the neighborhood, knowing he wanted to wear them too. He states that, “being an athlete was my identity.” He can’t imagine what his life might have been without sports at BHS and he was grateful for the opportunity to play. There were many athletes who were competitive and pushed him to be better. Discipline, hard work and the love of competition carried him beyond sports and have helped him excel, deal with adversity and look forward to the next challenge. There are specific plays and games that stand out, but his favorite memories at BHS are the guys he played with and the coaches who helped him get better.

From the ages of 6 to 18, his coaches and teammates helped him enjoy the games and pushed him to excel. No one ever allowed him to settle for mediocrity. Bob Linder, Coach Guiliano, Mr. O’Leary, Jeff Lichter, Coach Joe Carter, John Kroger, Gabe Mosso, Mike Tierney, Coach Mike Carter, Gibby Carter, Joe Cucuzza and of course his dad, were instrumental in his success. Rowan fondly remembers playing tackle football behind Demarest with the older guys, he was “so scared they would crush my scrawny little body that I learned how to run faster than the guy chasing me.” He is grateful for his teammates making it fun to play, through the struggles of practice and the joy of winning games together. He has special praise for Brian Lindner. He was the first person he met when he moved from NYC. He says that Brian was a great competitor, he motivated him in everything he did and it was amazing when they were both drafted for MLB on the same day.

Rowan earned 8 letters at BHS in Soccer, Basketball and Baseball. He was a three sport captain as a senior. No doubt his coaches and teammates knew his value as an athlete and leader. He earned a baseball scholarship to Notre Dame University in 1992. While at ND he hit a home run in his first at-bat, was a 4-year letterwinner, with career stats of 7 leadoff HRs of 16, 145 hits, 90 RBIs. He graduated in 1996 with a degree in Marketing. His production in college led to his being drafted by the Texas Rangers in 1996. He played 4 full seasons in the Rangers’ farm system playing for Jesse Barfield, Butch Wynegar, Bobby Jones, Bump Wills, John Tudor and others. He had just earned a AAA spot before a career-ending knee injury. He worked in the front office for two years after retiring. In his Pro career he had only 1 error, which he still disputes!

He is the founder and president of Assemblize, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on Impact Investment opportunities in Chicago. Rowan also teaches a Personal and Career Development class at Roosevelt University. Much of Rowan’s experience in the social impact space came from launching The Stewards Market in 2006 and leading it full time since 2010. Prior to 2010, Rowan was a senior trader at Marquette Partners, L.P., with nine years of experience in the domestic and international futures industry. Rowan remains committed to volunteer public service and is actively involved in several local community organizations and justice based initiatives.

Rowan and his wife Stacia have been married for 14 years and they have 3 children, Rhea (12), Bryce (10) and Devan (6). Rowan Richards is another great addition to the Bloomfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

PAUL WILLIAMS, Coach

Mr. Paul Williams is fondly remembered as a demanding teacher with high expectations for his Mathematics students. His first floor classroom was the epicenter for discussions of higher math that still escape many of us to this day. His Socratic method brought the best out in his students. Mr. Williams was easily identifiable by his daily jacket and tie and his ubiquitous “flat top” hair style. His yearbook picture isn’t much different than his picture in tonight’s program.

After his graduation in 1954 from BHS he attended Northwestern University. Upon graduation in 1958 he served three years in the United States Army. He then returned as a Mathematics teacher to his Alma Mater in January 1962 until his retirement in June 1997.

Paul’s family includes son Drew, his wife Sue and their sons Sam and Max. Daughter Joy, her husband Erick and their son Marley. Both Drew and Joy are graduates of the University of New Hampshire, met their spouses there and currently reside in New Hampshire.

Paul Williams served as Head Cross Country, Winter Track and Spring Track and Field Coach from January 1963-64 until his retirement in June 1997. He was originally hired as an Assistant by his former Coach, Peter Wilson, in the Spring of 1963. Upon retirement Mr. Williams served as an Assistant for another 5 years. Paul has served as the President of the Essex County Track Coaches Association since its inception in 1986. He was named Essex County Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year in 2001. He was the coach of the 1968 Undefeated State Championship Cross Country team.

He states that “whatever success I enjoyed as a coach was entirely because of the fine young men and women who participated in Track and Field and Cross Country.” He also cites the work of Assistants F. James White, Pat Bottone, Richard Faller, Bob Beatrice and Jack Higgins.

His current interest in Track and Field centers around officiating. He is one of the Deans of Track and Field officiating in New Jersey. His honors include NJ Track and Field Official of the Year in 2001, their Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, the NJSIAA Sports Award as an official in 2010, the Foley Field Foundation Certificate of Achievement in 2012, the Morris County Track Coaches Association Service Award in 2015 and the National Federation of High Schools Award for Cross country in 2015. No one knows the rules of Track and Field better than Paul Williams!

PATRICK SIBILIA, Basketball

Pat was a member of the NJSIAA Group IV State Championship basketball team. He was a co-captain of the team in his senior year. He was one of the first 1,000 point scorers in Bloomfield Basketball History and he had the honor of playing for the great George Cella. He comments that “what can be written about Coach Cella, that hasn’t already been written or said. He was a great man and I have so much to be thankful for, in knowing him.”

Playing a sport for BHS meant he got to meet a lot of wonderful people. He joins teammates Paul Lape and Todd Tripucka in the HOF. Pat was selected to All Essex and All State third teams in 1971-72. His most memorable moment at BHS was the State Championship. After graduation he earned a basketball scholarship to the University of Connecticut.

Pat graduated from U Conn. with a BS in Business Administration and attended Columbia Graduate School. He believes that his career was “influenced greatly through sports. When you work hard at one, you’ll work hard on the other.” His professional career has taken him from cell phone Regional Director for Verizon to the health care industry in health insurance and health care sales for the Prudential. He has retired from his last position as Florida Sales manager for the Neptune Society and he currently resides in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

PAT CASTIGLIA, Baseball

Pat Castiglia is a representative of some exceptional years in Bloomfield High School Athletics. His contributions reflect the proud traditions of Bengal Athletics. He feels that making a roster on a varsity team and playing for BHS was a great accomplishment. He recalls wherever Bloomfield teams played, there was a respect for BHS and it was an honor to play a part in that recognition. He believes the uniqueness of bringing together athletes from North and South Junior High Schools and working together to learn, improve and embody team spirit was fundamental in the success of his teams. He is very proud to have been a Bengal.

Pat has some basic tenets that he states have influenced his career. Foremost of these is teamwork. He has carried that concept through sports, business and as a husband and father. People banding together to achieve one common goal is at the core of being involved in athletics and applies to life. Another of his beliefs is the support of your coaches and teammates. He states that, “without the teaching of excellent coaches and the support of teammates, none of my accomplishments were possible.” One particular coach has a special place in his development. Tony Grande was his Little League Coach in the Northern LL. He “taught me to love the game, play it the right way, overcome my fears and gave me confidence.” His teammates helped to make him a better player, playing in and out of season, competing and encouraging each other to strive and be better.

He was a three-sport athlete at BHS, earning 3 letters in baseball, 3 in bowling, and 2 in football. He batted .474, .525 and .405 during his varsity career. He went 10-1 as a sophomore and had 9 wins his junior year. Honors included first team All Essex three years in a row, The Star-Ledger All State for 3 years. He was chosen by the Daily News to represent Bloomfield and NJ in their annual game at Shea and Yankee Stadiums for three years. He was offered scholarships for baseball to Miami, Brown, Arizona State, USC, Florida State, and UCLA. He opted for Arizona State.

After one year at ASU, he transferred to Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida due to his father’s illness. He played two years at Eckerd and was drafted in the 1981 Major league Baseball Amateur Draft by the Boston Red Sox. He graduated from College in 1982. He played 4 years in the Red Sox organization and was called up twice for the 40-man roster for spring training. A career-ending injury forced him to leave the Sox.

Pat has three memorable moments in his career that he shared in his résumé. First was from high school in a game against Kearny. Trailing by 3 runs, he hit a grand slam home run to win the game. Fast forward to college and he repeated the feat, hitting this one off of Ron Darling of Yale University. His father was in attendance for both. The third memory is of hitting a home run in the annual Hall of Fame Game at Cooperstown in 1981 against the Yankees. It was memorable because Mel Allen called the game. He states that his experience in sports “have been transcendent for me.”

Pat is married to his best friend of 31 years Angela and they have 3 children, Toni Marie, Patsy, and Nicole. He has worked for 30 years in the office furniture industry and is senior vice president in his company. He is also a licensed realtor. His current interests are always his family, playing piano and guitar, college football and spending time and vacationing with close friends from his Bloomfield days.