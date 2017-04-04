Bloomfield HS baseball team falls to highly-regarded Millburn in season opener

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity baseball team dropped a tough 3-1 decision to Millburn in the season opener on Monday, April 3, at Bloomfield Middle School field.

The Bengals took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Craig Dittrich’s sacrifice fly that scored Roger Garcia. Millburn, ranked No. 13 in the state by The Star-Ledger, scored three runs in the sixth inning.

BHS starting pitcher Emmanual Corporan allowed three runs on four hits and three walks, striking out seven, in six innings.

Schedule

April 5, Verona (H), 4 p.m.

April 7, Livingston (Away), 4 p.m.

April 8, Bayonne (A), 7 p.m.

April 10, Nutley (A), 4 p.m.

April 13, Seton Hall Prep (A), 4 p.m.

April 15, Glen Ridge (H), 7 p.m.

April 17, Belleville (A), 7 p.m.

April 19, Montclair (A), 4 p.m.

April 20, Newark Academy (A), 4 p.m.

April 22, Lyndhurst (A), 2 p.m.

April 24, Verona (A), 4 p.m.

April 26, Livingston (H), 4 p.m.

April 28, Newark Academy (H), 4 p.m.

April 29, Demarest (H), 7 p.m.

May 1, Nutley (H), 7 p.m.

May 2, Morris Knolls (H), 4 p.m.

May 5, Millburn (A), 4 p.m.

May 8, Seton Hall Prep (H), 4 p.m.

May 9, Montclair (H)

May 12, Wayne Valley (H), 4 p.m.

May 15, Columbia (H), 4 p.m.

May 16, Old Tappan (A), 4 p.m.

May 18, Roxbury (H), 4 p.m.

May 23, Columbia (A), 4 p.m.

schedule is subject to change