Bloomfield HS softball team drops tough 2-1 game to Caldwell in season opener

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity softball team dropped a tough 2-1 decision to Caldwell in the season opener on Monday, April 3, at Clarks Pond.

The Bengals, under head coach Bob Mayer, hope to bounce back from the loss.

Schedule

April 5, at Columbia, 4 p.m

April 7, at West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 8, at Randolph Challenge, vs. Randolph, 10 a.m.; Kinnelon, 12:30 p.m.

April 11, at Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 13, Verona, 4 p.m.

April 17, Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 18, at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 19, Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 21, at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 22, at Raritan, 11 a.m.

April 23, Cedar Grove tournament, vs. Kittatinny Regional, 9 a.m.; vs. DePaul, 11 a.m.

April 24, Columbia, 4 p.m.

April 26, West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 29, at Jonathan Dayton, 10 a.m.

May 1, at Verona, 4 p.m.

May 4, Livingston, 7 p.m.

May 10, at Millburn, 4 p.m.

May 15, at Bloomfield Tech, 4 p.m.

May 18, Jonathan Dayton, 4 p.m.