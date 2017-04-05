Bloomfield HS boys’ volleyball team rallies to victory in season opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity volleyball team rallied to defeat North 13th St. Tech in the season opener on April 4 at BHS.

After dropping the first set, 26-24, the Bengals won the second set, 25-19, and won the third and decisive set, 25-21.

BHS stats:

Dan Chavez: 15 kills,2 assists, 1 dig, 1 ace.

Jose Bruno-Maldonado: 3 kills, 3 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace.

Al-Samad Henderson: 8 kills.

Kyle Barrow: 7 digs, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 1 ace.

Marc Mathieu: 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs, 1 ace.

Zac Pekar: 7 digs.

Menkare Fleming-Gawthney: 4 kills.

Romello Fairclouth: 1 kill.

Tommy Carleo: 2 digs.

Last spring, the Bengals enjoyed a stellar season, finishing with a 25-4 record, including winning titles in the Super Essex Conference-American Division and Essex County Tournament before losing to Wayne Valley in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1 state tournament semifinals to finish the year.

Photos: Bloomfield vs. North 13th St. Tech. Photos by Jerry Simon