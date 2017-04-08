Bloomfield HS boys’ volleyball team defeats Livingston to improve to 3-0

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BLOOMFIELD – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity volleyball team defeated Livingston, 25-17, 26-24, April 7, at home to improve to a 3-0 record.
BHS notable stats
Jose Bruno-Maldonado: 27 assists.
Kyle Barrow: 5 kills.
Dan Chavez: 12 kills, 4 digs.
Menkare Fleming-Gawthney: 3 kills, 3 blocks
Al-Samad Henderson: 7 kills.
Zac Pekar: 6 digs.
In the previous match, the Bengals defeated Millburn, 25-23, 25-20, April 6.
BHS notable stats
Bruno-Maldonado: 19 assists, 3 digs.
Barrow: 7 digs, 3 kills.
Chavez: 6 kills, 4 digs.
Fleming-Gawthney: 4 kills.
Henderson: 6 kills.
Pekar: 5 digs.
Christian Voicu: 4 digs.