BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity volleyball team defeated defeated Montclair, 25-14, 25-15, April 10, in Montclair, to improve to a 4-0 record.

Kyle Barrow had five kills and three digs; Jose Bruno-Maldonado had 19 assists; Dan Chavez posted six kills and four digs; Menkare Fleming-Gawthney notched six kills; Al-Samad Henderson had three kills; Zac Pekar recorded nine digs and Marc Mathieu added two kills and two blocks for the Bengals.