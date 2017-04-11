Bloomfield HS baseball team seeks to get on track; Danny Carter gets 100th career hit

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity baseball team hopes to recover from a slow start to the season. The Bengals lost four games to move to an 0-5 record through April 10.

The Bengals lost at Verona, 5-2, April 5. Senior third baseman Andrew Altiery had a double and an RBI; senior Roger Garcia drove in a run; and junior Craig Dittrich and senior right fielder Danny Carter each went 1-for-3.

BHS lost to Livingston, 9-7, April 7, in Livingston. The Bengals led 7-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but Livingston rallied for eight runs to win it. Junior left fielder Elliot Urgent went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs; junior center fielder Edward Abplanalp went 1-for-3 with three RBI; Altiery went 2-for-4 with an RBI and senior Christopher Veloz drove in two runs.

BHS fell at Bayonne, 8-2, April 8. Carter went 1-for-3, getting his 100th career hit. Dittrich went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

BHS lost at Nutley, 4-2, April 10. The Bengals led 2-1 but Nutley rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Abplanalp went 3-for-4 with a run; Altiery was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Carter went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI; and sophomore Robert Reboa was 1-for-2 with a walk. Junior Manny Corporan struck out seven and allowed four runs over six innings for BHS.

The Bengals will host Glen Ridge on Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at Bloomfield Middle School.