Bloomfield HS softball team notches first two wins of season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity softball team defeated Columbia and West Orange for their first wins of the season.

BHS defeated Columbia, 10-1, April 5, at Pulaski Park field to move to a 1-1 record. Jalia Santos went 2-for-4 with two homers and two RBI; Ayana Andrade-Zygmunt went 1-for-3 with three RBI; and Kristina Collins went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Lexi Corio pitched a three-hitter with three strikeouts.

Collins went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBI and three runs and Santos went 3-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBI in the 15-7 win over West Orange on April 7 in West Orange. Kasey Coury went 3-for-4 with a double; Jamell Quiles had two hits and two RBI and Rachelle Ramirez had two hits and an RBI.

BHS then fell to both Randolph,7-6, and Kinnelon, 4-0, in the Randolph Challenge on April 9 to move to a 2-3 record.