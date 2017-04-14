Bloomfield HS softball team defeats Verona for its second straight victory

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Desiree Ramos went 2-for-2 with two runs and Kristina Collins went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Bloomfield High School varsity softball team to a 5-1 win over Verona at Clarks Pond field.

Jamel Quiles went 1-for-3 with two RBI; Kim Zapata went 1-for-2 with an RBI and Ayana Andrade-Zygmunt had an RBI for the Bengals, who won their second straight game and improved to a 4-3 record. Winning pitcher Lexi Corio tossed a complete game, allowing six hits and striking out six.

In their previous game, Collins went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, RBI, and two runs and Jaila Santos also went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to lead the Bengals to a 4-0 win over Montclair on April 11 in Montclair. Ramos went 2-for-3 with a double. Corio scattered seven hits and struck out nine for the complete-game win.