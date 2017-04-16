Bloomfield HS baseball team defeats Glen Ridge for first win

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity baseball team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Glen Ridge, 6-5 for its first win of the season, April 15, at Bloomfield Middle School.

Andrew Altiery, who finished 3-for-4 with three singles, led off the seventh inning with a single. Danny Carter followed with a double to put runners on second and third with none out. Rob Reboa hit a sacrifice fly to score Dylan Piacenza, who pinch-ran for Altiery, and Carter advanced to third on the play. Roger Garcia walked, with Angel Mercado pinch-running for him. Jamir Ramos doubled to left-center field to score Carter to tie the score, with Mercado moving to third.

Pinch-hitter Victor Vazquez hit a sac fly on an 0-2 count to deep center field to score Mercado for the winning run.

Carter went 2-for-3 with a single, double, walk and two stolen bases; Ramos was 1-for-3 with a double, walk, and the game-tying RBI; and Chris Veloz was 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Bengals (1-6).

Anthony Amato pitched 3 ⅔ innings of one-run relief, allowing four hits, one walk and one hit-by-pitch and striking out three. Marcus Wolf (1-0) pitched one inning of scoreless relief to earn the win.

Glen Ridge head coach Liam Penberthy is a Bloomfield High School graduate who played for Bengals head coach Mike Policastro.

In earlier action, the Bengals dropped a tough 2-1 decision to perennial power Seton Hall Prep on April 13 in West Orange. SHP scored single runs in the second and fourth innings for a 2-0 lead. The Bengals got on the board on Carter’s RBI. Carter and Ramos each went 2-for-3; Altiery went 1-for-3 and Ed Abplanalp went 1-for-3 with a run for the Bengals.

Kyle DiMatteo was solid on the mound for the Bengals despite taking the loss. In six innings pitched, DiMatteo allowed two earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks. SHP, ranked No. 2 in the state by The Star-Ledger, improved to 6-0 with the win.