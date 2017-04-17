Bloomfield HS Director of Athletics Steve Jenkins recognized as Certified Master Athletic Administrator

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) is pleased to announce that Steve Jenkins, Director of Athletics at Bloomfield High School, has been recognized by this association as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator.

To earn this distinction, Jenkins has demonstrated exemplary knowledge, contributions and ongoing professional development in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate’s educational background, experience, NIAAA Leadership Courses and professional contributions. It is culminated with a practical written project.

Jenkins is one of a very elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.

The NIAAA is a national professional organization consisting of all 50 state athletic administrator associations and more than 10,000 individual members. It is dedicated to promoting the professional growth of high school athletic administrators and preserving the educational nature of interscholastic athletics and the place of these programs in the secondary school curriculum.