Bloomfield HS boys’ volleyball team raises record to 8-0

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity volleyball team remained perfect with an 8-0 record through April 15.

The Bengals earned a hard-fought 25-22, 27-25 win at Belleville on April 13. Kyle Barrow had eight kills and seven digs; Jose Bruno-Maldonado had 23 assists and four digs; Dan Chavez and Menkare Gawthney-Fleming each had seven kills; Al-Samad Henderson posted three kills and Marc Mathieu added three digs.

BHS won three matches in Fair Lawn, beating the host team, Teaneck and Memorial on Saturday, April 15, in Fair Lawn.

The Bengals defeated Memorial, 25-9, 25-17. Barrow had eight kills; Bruno-Maldonado had 26 assists; Chavez had 10 kills; Henderson had six kills and Zac Pekar posted six digs.

Barrow had seven kills; Bruno-Maldonado had 35 assists and Henderson had 12 kills in the 25-21, 25-27, 25-17 win over Fair Lawn. Gawthney-Fleming also had 10 kills.

The Bengals also won a three-setter over Teaneck, 25-8, 23-25, 25-11. Barrow had four kills and six digs; Bruno-Maldonado had 21 assists; Gawthney-Fleming had nine kills and six blocks; Pekar had 10 digs; Henderson posted five kills; Chavez had five digs; Romello Faircloth had four kills and Dante Thomas had four digs.

The Bengals will host the Bloomfield Invitational on Saturday, April 22, beginning 9 a.m.