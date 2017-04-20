Bloomfield HS baseball team rallies for third straight win

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity baseball team rallied to beat Montclair, 6-4, April 19, on the road for its third straight win to improve to a 3-6 record.

Montclair scored on strikeout- throw-them out in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game 3-3. In the bottom of the 6th, Montclair had first and third with two outs and pulled a double-steal to take the lead 4-3.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Bengals rallied for three runs. Rob Reboa walked and Angel Mercado pinch-ran for him. Jamir Ramos singled to put runners on first and second with none out. Craig Dittrich walked to load the bases. Elliot Urgent pinch ran for Ramos, so he could warm up to pitch, and Dylan Piacenza ran for Dittrich.

Chris Veloz grounded into a fielder’s choice at second base, but beat the throw to first base, allowing the tying run to score 4-4. Kyle Tice struck out. Joe Giliberti walked to reload the bases with two outs. Eddie Abplanalp hit a two-run double down the right-field line for the lead at 6-4. Giliberti was thrown out at the plate, trying to score on the hit. Jamir Ramos pitched the seventh inning, earning the save.