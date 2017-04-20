Bloomfield High School varsity softball team posts victories

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity softball team defeated Glen Ridge and Millburn to improve to a 6-4 record.

Jalia Santos had three hits and four RBI to lead the Bengals to a 13-1 win over Glen Ridge on April 18 at Glenfield Park in Montclair.

Jamell Quiles, Desiree Ramos, Melissa Marte and Kasey Coury each had an RBI.

Brianna Murray pitched a five-inning two-hitter with nine strikeouts.

Kristina Collins went 3-for-4 with a double, homer, two RBI, and two runs scored and Ramos went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI to lead the Bengals to a 13-2 win over Millburn on April 19 at Carla Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South.

Quiles went 2-for-3 with an RBI; Lexi Corio drove in two runs; and Santos went 2-for-3 with two runs. Corio also pitched a five-inning complete game with seven strikeouts.