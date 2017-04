Bloomfield HS boys’ volleyball team tops East Orange Campus HS in battle of unbeatens

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity volleyball team raised its record to 11-0 with a 25-16, 25-20 win over previously-unbeaten East Orange Campus on Monday, April 24, at BHS.

Al-Samad Henderson had seven kills and four blocks; Dan Chavez had seven kills and two blocks; Kyle Barrow had five kills and six digs and Jose Bruno-Maldonado had 20 assists and four digs for the Bengals. Tommy Carleo had four digs and Marc Mathieu and Zac Pekar each had three digs in the win.

Claudel Fontus had 15 assists; Riccardo Pierrevil had five kills; Jerome Richards had five kills and five blocks; Roshard Jervis had five digs and Kesean Blair had eight digs for East Orange Campus, which moved to a 6-1 record.

In earlier action, Chavez had 10 kills, Barrow had nine kills and six digs; and Bruno-Maldonado had 26 assists to lead the Bengals to a 25-23, 25-11 home win over Science Park on April 18. Henderson had five kills and Mathieu had three kills.

The Bengals defeated North 13th St. Tech on April 20 in Newark. Bruno-Maldonado had 21 assists and six digs; Barrow had eight kills, four digs and two blocks; Pekar had seven digs; Chavez had five kills and four digs; Mathieu had five kills and three blocks; and Henderson added four kills and three blocks.