Bloomfield HS baseball team posts mixed results

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity baseball team posted mixed results to move to a 4-8 record.

The Bengals, who started 0-6 on the season, won three in a row. The win streak, though, ended with a 3-1 loss at Newark Academy, 3-1, April 20, in Livingston. Danny Carter went 2-for-3 with a double. Eddie Abplanalp had an RBI single in the third inning.
The Bengals bounced back with a 6-1 win over Lyndhurst on April 22 in Lyndhurst in the Bergen/Essex Showdown. Abplanalp was solid on the mound as he pitched a complete-game five-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk. He also had an RBI. Carter went 2-for-2 with a triple, two walks, a run and an RBI; Chris Veloz went 1-for-1 with two RBI; and Dylan Piacenza went 1-for-2 with two RBI.

BHS fell to Verona, 4-2, April 24, at Bloomfield Middle School field. Craig Dittrich went 2-for-3 with an RBI; Carter went 2-for-4; Jamir Ramos went 1-for-2 with a run; Kyle Tice went 1-for-1 with an RBI and Veloz went 1-for-3.

The seeding meeting for the Greater Newark Tournament was scheduled for April 25. The preliminary rounds will be played April 27, 29, and May 5.

  

