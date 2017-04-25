Bloomfield HS softball team wins twice at Cedar Grove tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity softball team won both their games in the Black and Gold tournament in Cedar Grove on Sunday, April 23.

In the first game, the Bengals defeated Kittatinny, 12-0. Ayana Andrade-Zygmunt and Rachel Jones each had two hits; Kristina Collins had a double and two RBI; and Jamell Quiles, Desiree Ramos, Kim Zapata, Giana Lopez and Jalia Santos each had an RBI. Lexi Corio struck out seven and allowed three hits in five innings and Melissa Marte pitched two innings with two strikeouts.

In the second game, BHS defeated DePaul, 8-7. Collins went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Santos went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI; Ramos went 2-for-4 with two RBI; Quiles went 2-for-2 with two runs; Andrade-Zygmunt homered and Corio went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

The Bengals then fell to Columbia, 4-3, Monday, April 24, in South Orange to move to an 8-6 record. Jones had a double and two RBI; and Santos went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

In earlier action, BHS lost at Raritan, 7-0, Saturday, April 22.

The Essex County Tournament seeding meeting was scheduled for April 25. The preliminary rounds will be played April 27, 29, and May 4.