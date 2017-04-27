Montclair Kimberley Academy spring athletes excel

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A few athletes who reside in the Worrall Community Newspapers publishing area in Essex County have been key contributors to Montclair Kimberley Academy teams this spring.

Bloomfield resident Lily Pryor, a sophomore, was the leading scorer through the first 11 games for the 5-6 Cougar laxladies with 24 goals in addition to having 44 ground balls. Pryor scored five goals when MKA lost a heartbreaker, 9-8, to West Essex, in the April 25th Essex County Tournament quarterfinals.

Gerard Corbo of Belleville is a senior designated hitter, outfielder and pitcher for the baseball team which entered recent action with a 4-4 record. Corbo was batting a solid. 409 with two doubles, seven runs and seven RBI through the first eight games. MKA, the 14th seed in the Greater Newark Tournament, will travel to meet third-seeded Livingston in a first round game on Saturday, May 6.

Jared Levine of South Orange is a senior attackman for the boys lacrosse team that entered recent action with an 0-7 record. Levine had four goals and two assists through the first seven matches for the Cougar laxmen.

Ryan Dancy of Glen Ridge is the leading goal scorer for the boys lacrosse team as the junior has scored 12 goals and had six assists through the first seven contests.