Bloomfield HS baseball team falls short against Newark Academy

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity baseball team staged a late comeback, but the rally fell short as the Bengals lost to Newark Academy, 11-10, Friday, April 28, in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game at Bloomfield Middle School.

Newark Academy scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to increase its lead to 11-4. Bloomfield scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and three runs in the bottom of the seventh and final inning, but Newark Academy held on for the win.

Junior Edward Abplanalp went 4-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and two runs; senior Andrew Altiery drove in three runs; senior Danny Carter went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI; senior Roger Garcia went 2-for-4 with an RBI and junior Dylan Piacenza was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs for the Bengals, who moved to a 4-9 record.

BHS is the No. 11 seed in the Greater Newark Tournament and will visit No. 6 seed Montclair in the first round on Saturday, May 6, at 2:30 p.m. The winner will face either No. 3 seed Livingston or No. 14 seed Montclair Kimberley Academ