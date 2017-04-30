Bloomfield HS baseball team drops heartbreaker against Demarest

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity baseball team lost a heartbreaking 8-7 decision to Demarest on Saturday night, April 29, at Bloomfield Middle School field in a non-conference game.

Tied at 3, Demarest scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 5-3 lead. Bloomfield answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie it. Demarest scored a run in the top of the sixth before Bloomfield scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-6 lead. But Demarest rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh.

Roger Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI and fellow senior Danny Carter went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, walk and four runs for the Bengals. Senior Angel Mercado went 2-for-4; senior Andrew Altiery had a double and an RBI and junior Eliot Urgent had a double for the Bengals, who lost their third straight to move to a 4-10 record.