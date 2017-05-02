Bloomfield HS baseball team rallies past Nutley in walk-off fashion

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Senior Danny Carter drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Bengals a 3-2 walk-off win over Nutley on Monday night, May 1, at Bloomfield Middle School field in a SEC-American Division game.

Carter finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI and senior Roger Garcia went 1-for-3 with an RBI double for the Bengals, who snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to a 5-10 record.

The Bengals scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie it, 2-2. Garcia drove in a run in the inning with a double.

Jamir Ramos, a junior, got the win in relief, allowing two hits and one walk and striking out four over two scoreless innings.

Senior Angel Mercado, sophomore Kyle Tice and senior Chris Veloz each went 1-for-3 and junior starting pitcher Dylan Piacenza went 1-for-2 for BHS.

The Bengals, seeded 11th, will visit No. 6 seed Montclair in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Saturday, May 6, at 3:30 p.m. The winner will face the winner between No. 3 seed Livingston and No. 14 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 11.

The semifinals will be held Saturday, May 13, at Belleville. The final is Saturday, May 20, also at Belleville. Millburn is the No. 1 seed. Seton Hall Prep, the four-time defending champion, is the No. 2 seed.

BHS defeated Montclair, 6-4, Arpil 19, in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game in Montclair.