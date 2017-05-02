Bloomfield HS track and field teams excel at Beck Memorial Relays in Millburn

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams enjoyed stellar efforts at the Paul H. Beck Memorial Relays held at Millburn on Saturday, April 29.

The boys’ team won three events: 4-x-100-meter relay (45.48), 4-x-110 shuttle hurdles (1:04.10) and the 4-x-400 (3:30.38).

BHS finished second in the 4-x-800 in 8:34.44.

Myles Toppin finished second in the long jump at 21 feet, 5 1/2 inches. He also took fifth in the triple jump at 41 feet, 7 1/4 inches. In the javelin, Brandon Fernandes was fifth at 142 feet, 10 inches.

On the girls’ side, Aicha Naoua won the javelin at 100 feet, 9 inches and Kaitlyn Martinez was 10th at 90 feet, 1 inch. BHS finished second in the 4-x-200 (1:48.24), third in the 4-x-100 shuttle hurdles (1:09.91) and third in the 4-x-100 (51.78).

The BHS teams will gear up for the Essex County Relays on Friday, May 5, at Livingston High School.