Bloomfield HS softball team will host Millburn in ECT first round

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The fifth-seeded Bloomfield High School varsity softball team will host No. 12 seed Millburn in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, May 6, at Carla Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South at 4:30 p.m. The winner will face the winner between No. 13 seed West Orange and No. 4 seed Nutley in the quarterfinals on May 13 at the higher-seeded site.

Junior Kristina Collins went 4-for-4 with three RBI and three runs and senior Jalia Santos went 2-for-4 with four RBI to lead the Bengals to an 11-1 win over West Orange on Friday, April 28, at Carla Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South in a Super Essex Conference non-division game. Freshman Lexi Corio went 2-for-3 with an RBI and pitched a four-hitter with six strikeouts. Junior Rachel Jones scored three runs.

BHS lost at Verona, 10-4, Monday, May 1, to move to a 9-7 record.