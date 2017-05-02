Bloomfield HS boys’ volleyball team raises record to 13-0

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity volleyball team defeated Bloomfield Tech, 25-14, 25-11, Monday, May 1, on the road to remain undefeated on the season with a 13-0 record.

Junior Dan Chavez had five kills and four digs; senior setter Jose Bruno-Maldonado had 13 assists and four digs; junior Kyle Barrow collected three kills and senior libero Zac Pekar recorded four digs for the Bengals.

In earlier action, Chavez had eight kills, senior Al-Samad Henderson had six kills and Barrow had seven kills in the 25-22, 25-14 home win over Millburn on April 27. Bruno-Maldonado posted 25 assists and five digs; Pekar had six digs and senior Menkare Fleming Gawthney had four kills.

The Bengals will host Harrison and East Brunswick on May 4 and host Belleville on May 9, both at 4 p.m.