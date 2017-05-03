Bloomfield HS baseball team falls to Morris Knolls, 15-11, in nine innings

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity baseball team lost to Morris Knolls, 15-11, in nine innings on May 2 at Bloomfield Middle School field. After Morris Knolls scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take an 11-9 lead, the Bengals answered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game, 11-11, and force extra innings. Morris Knolls scored four in the top of the ninth.

Danny Carter went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a homer, four RBI and two runs and Jamir Ramos went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Craig Dittrich went 2-for-3 with two walks and an RBI and Ed Abplanalp had two RBI