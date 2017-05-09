1996 Bloomfield HS Bengals baseball team honored

Pictured: Members of the 1996 Bloomfield High School Bengals baseball team pose with members of the 2017 Bengals baseball squad on April 29. The 1996 Bengals won 29 games, including the Greater Newark Tournament title, and went undefeated at home with a 15-0 mark. Special thanks to BHS head baseball coach and 1989 Bengal alum Mike Policastro for helping honor the 1996 team. The 1996 team also ecstatic to have former Coach Gabe Mosso’s son Nick join the event.