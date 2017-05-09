Bloomfield HS softball team continues winning ways

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School varsity softball team continued its winning ways last week.

The Bengals defeated Caldwell and Livingston to improve to an 11-7 record.

Senior Jalia Santos had two hits and three RBI and senior Kasey Coury, junior Rachel Jones and junior Kim Zapata each had an RBI to lead the Bengals to a 5-2 win over Caldwell on May 2 in a Super Essex Conference non-division game in Caldwell.

Freshman Jamell Quilles had two RBI and Santos and Coury each had one RBI in the 4-0 win over Livingston on May 4 in a SEC-American Division game. Freshman Lexi Corio scattered seven hits and two walks and struck out six in tossing the shutout.

BHS, seeded fifth, was scheduled to host No. 12 seed Millburn in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on May 9. The winner will face 13th-seeded West Orange in the quarterfinals on May 13 at the higher-seeded site. West Orange defeated fourth-seeded Nutley, 4-0, in the first round.