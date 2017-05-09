Bloomfield HS boys’ volleyball team has first loss to move to 14-1; looks to defend ECT title

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity volleyball team dropped its first match of the season, falling to Southern, 25-20, 25-17, May 4, at home. Jose Bruno-Maldonado had 17 assists and six digs; Dan Chavez and Menkare Gawthney-Fleming each had five kills and three digs; and Al-Samad Henderson had five kills and two blocks for BHS, which moved to a 14-1 record.

In earlier action, the Bengals won a thrilling three-setter against Livingston, 22-25, 25-22, 27-25, May 3, in Livingston for their 14th win. Kyle Barrow had 11 kills and nine digs; Chavez had 16 kills and seven digs; Bruno-Maldonado had 43 assists; Henderson had 11 kills and five blocks; Zac Pekar had 12 digs; and Marc Mathieu had five blocks.

The seeding meeting for the Essex County Tournament was scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, at Livingston High School. The Bengals are defending ECT champions.

The first round matches will be held on or by Saturday, May 13, at the higher-seeded sites.

The quarterfinals will be held on or by Tuesday, May 16, at the higher-seeded sites.

The semifinals are Thursday, May 18, at West Essex HS in North Caldwell, beginning at 5 p.m.

The final is Saturday, May 20, at Livingston HS at 1 p.m.