Bloomfield HS softball team defeats Millburn to advance to ECT quarterfinals

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Senior Jalia Santos went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and finished with four RBI and three runs and junior Ayana Andrade-Zygmunt went 4-for-5 with three runs to lead the fifth-seeded Bloomfield High School varsity softball team to an 11-5 win over 12th-seeded Millburn in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on May 9 at Carla Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South.

Freshman Jamell Quiles went 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs; junior Kristina Collins went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs; junior Desiree Ramos and senior Kasey Coury each had an RBI and junior Rachel Jones had a hit and a run.

Freshman Lexi Corio struck 10 and scattered seven hits for the win..

The Bengals won their third straight and fourth in the past five games to improve to a 12-7 record. They will host No. 13 seed West Orange in the quarterfinals May 13. The winner will face the winner of top-seeded Mount St. Dominic and eighth-seeded Newark Academy in the ECT semifinals doubleheader on May 19.

The other quarterfinals are No. 7 seed Verona at No. 2 seed West Essex and No. 6 seed Livingston at No. 3 seed Cedar Grove.

The Bengals have won both Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division meetings with West Orange this season. They won, 15-7, April 7, at West Orange in their third game of the season, and 11-1 on April 28 at home.