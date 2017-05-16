Bloomfield HS boys’ and girls’ track and field teams finish second at SEC-Liberty Championships

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams each finished second in their respective team standings at the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division Championships on Monday, May 15, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

The Bengals were led by Myles Toppin, who set meet records in winning the long jump at 22 feet-1 inch, and triple jump at 44-2. Toppin also took second in the high jump at 6-4 and third in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.06.

Jared Dockett, Roshaun Wilson, La’Shan White and Nazhir Leonard won the 4×400-meter relay in 3:29.24. White was fourth in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles in 59.10. Adam Mahaub took second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:38.91 and fourth in the 800 (2:07.75).

In the discus, Zaman Raja was fourth at 119-7 and Luke Rosa was fifth at 115-9. Brandon Fernandes was second in the javelin at 162-2. Daman Faras was fourth in the pole vault at 10-0.

On the girls’ side Kaela Edwards took second in both the 200-meter dash (26.85) and 100 hurdles (15.71); and was fourth in the 100-meter dash (12.96) to lead BHS. Aicha Naouai was second in the javelin (107-8). Mackenzie Prezume was second in the 800 (2:25.32); and fourth in the 400-meter dash (1:01.20). Lanesha Rodriguez was third in the 100 hurdles (16.74). Grace Perrotta won the 3,200 (12:52.13) and Gina Perrotta was fourth (13.56.96). Grace Perotta was second in the 800 (2:31.93). Sheyenne Williams, Angeline Ramos, Julia Nephew and Prezume was third in the 4×400 (4:19.69). In the high jump, Da-xia Colon was third and Beltide Mensah was fourth, both at 4-6. In the pole vault, Anatalia Pena was third and Annie Bickman was fouth, both at 7-0.

The BHS teams will gear up for the Essex County Championships at Woodman Field in Montclair, May 19-20.