Bloomfield HS boys’ volleyball team gears up for defense of ECT title

By on No Comment

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity volleyball team hopes to defend its Essex County Tournament championship.

The top-seeded Bengals will host No. 8 seed Millburn in the quarterfinals May 16 at 4 p.m. The winner will face the winner between No. 4 seed Belleville and No. 5 seed West Caldwell Tech in the ECT semifinals doubleheader May 18 at West Essex in North Caldwell. The final is Saturday, May 20, at Livingston HS at 1 p.m.

The Bengals rallied to beat Belleville, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, May 9, at BHS. Junior Dan Chavez had 12 kills; Kyle Barrow had 11 kills; senior Jose Bruno-Maldonado had 37 assists; senior Romello Faircloth had four kills and two blocks; senior Menkare Fleming Gawthney had five kills and four blocks; senior Al-Samad Henderson recorded seven kills and senior libero Zac Pekar notched five digs.

The Bengals won two of three games during a quad meet at St. Joseph of Metuchen on May 10, beating the host school, 25-18, 25-18 and East Brunswick, 23-25, 25-22, 25-13, and losing to Hillsborough, 25-8, 25-13. In the win over St. Joseph of Metuchen, the Bengals were led by Bruno’s 24 assists; Chavez’s eight kills; Barrow’s five kills and Faircloth’s seven kills. Bruno-Maldonado had 27 assists; Barrow had seven kills and eight digs; Chavez and Faircloth each had seven kills and Pekar had nine digs.

The next day, the Bengals defeated Science Park, 25-7, 25-15, in Newark. Bruno-Maldonado had 25 assists; Chavez had 11 kills; and Faircloth had nine kills and four blocks. Pekar also had four digs.

The Bengals lost to Pennsauken, 25-18, 21-25, 25-17, at home May 15 to move to an 18-3 record. Bruno had 30 assists; Barrow had seven kills and five digs; Chavez had seven kills and six digs; and Gawthney and Henderson each had seven kills and two blocks.

The seeding pairings for the NJSIAA state tournament were scheduled to be unveiled May 16.

  

Bloomfield HS boys’ volleyball team gears up for defense of ECT title added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

Leave a Reply